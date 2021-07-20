$946.90 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce $946.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $950.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $943.80 million. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $825.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 280,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,758 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.31. 3,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,081. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

