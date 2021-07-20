Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up to $11.21

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $11.60. Mercer International shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 751 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

The stock has a market cap of $770.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

