Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.
Shares of ZION opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.
In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.