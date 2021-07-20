Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of ZION opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

