Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.63 and last traded at $73.57. Approximately 15,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,143,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Insiders have sold a total of 90,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,694 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

