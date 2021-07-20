Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,200. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $396,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.