Jana Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 104.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods comprises 14.6% of Jana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jana Partners LLC owned 0.07% of TreeHouse Foods worth $216,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE:THS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.