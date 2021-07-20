Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 1,413,819 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.49% of Danaher worth $779,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Danaher by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.19.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,934. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $190.34 and a 12 month high of $286.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.06. The company has a market capitalization of $203.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

