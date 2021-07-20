Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $1.98 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $465.67 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.18 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.48. The company has a market capitalization of $191.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

