Verition Fund Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 167.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,858 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.28. 84,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,680. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

