Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,589.81. 6,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,426. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,659.92. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,480.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,527.00.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $165,854,536. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

