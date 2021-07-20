Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Lowered by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $399.02. 2,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,409. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $276.39 and a one year high of $412.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

