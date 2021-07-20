Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 274.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,759 shares during the period. Silvergate Capital accounts for approximately 5.2% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Silvergate Capital worth $71,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $51,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SI stock traded up $9.89 on Tuesday, reaching $96.25. 14,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,762. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $187.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.85.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $885,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,688. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

