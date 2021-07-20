Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,473 shares during the quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 155.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

