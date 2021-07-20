Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $10.95 Million Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,000. SBA Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,706. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $336.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.18.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.