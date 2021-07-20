Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 2.95% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 14,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $342,582.72. Also, CFO Stephen Edward Guthrie bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,945 shares of company stock worth $580,190. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HWBK stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 18,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,004. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

