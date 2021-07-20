Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned 10.34% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 674,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,344. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

