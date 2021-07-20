Leuthold Group LLC Has $22.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 270,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,104. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.05. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

