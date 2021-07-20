Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 61,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.31. 13,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,623. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.