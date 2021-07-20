Brokerages Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.57 Million

Brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report $747.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $772.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $295.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 152.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. 43,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,701. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.32. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.