StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of StoneCastle Financial worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BANX. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the first quarter worth about $811,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

