CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,356 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of CSW Industrials worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after buying an additional 228,559 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after buying an additional 193,137 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 372,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after buying an additional 57,086 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWI traded up $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.72. 707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,622. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.