Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,699 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,331,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after buying an additional 164,331 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,735,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after buying an additional 126,819 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 595,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 31,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,949. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

