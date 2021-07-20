Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $10.23 Million Stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,870,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after buying an additional 49,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 68,512 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 181,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,583. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

