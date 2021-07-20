Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the period. TechTarget comprises about 0.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTGT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in TechTarget by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TechTarget by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $998,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,697 shares of company stock worth $3,722,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,595. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 120.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.