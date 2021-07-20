Morgan Stanley Has $2.43 Billion Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Verizon Communications worth $2,431,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $241,988,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.