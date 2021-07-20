Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,507,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $211.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

