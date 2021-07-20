Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Has $5.06 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.4% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.99. 284,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,820,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of -357.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

