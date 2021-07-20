Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $12.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after buying an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after buying an additional 359,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after buying an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 351,373 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,046. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

