Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Holdings Reduced by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,654 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners accounts for approximately 1.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $29,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $21.84. 5,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,957. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

