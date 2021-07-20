Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 69,877 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the quarter. Hooker Furniture comprises about 1.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.93% of Hooker Furniture worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 66.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 79.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,464. The firm has a market cap of $413.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $162.86 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

