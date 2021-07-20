EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $176.31

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.31 and last traded at $175.65, with a volume of 970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.20.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.02.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.