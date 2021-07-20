Playcent (PCNT) Price Hits $0.0474 on Major Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $220,534.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playcent has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012693 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00756358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.