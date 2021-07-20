Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Up 6%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) shares were up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 124,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,682,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 9,387.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 599.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 150,328 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Pure Storage by 174.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

