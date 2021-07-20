IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 20,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,424,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

ISEE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 30.5% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

