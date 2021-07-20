Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Decreases By 33.2%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 360,700 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEDS stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 million, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.42. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

