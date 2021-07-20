Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Short Interest Update

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 968,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $968,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,318.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock worth $97,378,449. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,590,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $21,623,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $18,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. 6,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,757. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

