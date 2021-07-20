Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Short Interest Down 29.9% in June

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

MCMJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

