Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 68,983 shares.The stock last traded at $13.45 and had previously closed at $13.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,450,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,981 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

