DODO (DODO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $88.45 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. DODO has a total market capitalization of $88.45 million and approximately $54.88 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012693 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00756358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

