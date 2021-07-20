TrueFi (TRU) Trading 17.8% Lower This Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $16.39 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012693 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00756358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

