227,406 Shares in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Bought by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 227,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in View in the first quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in View in the first quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in View in the first quarter worth $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in View in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in View in the first quarter worth $87,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on View in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on View in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. 9,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,129. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. View, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

