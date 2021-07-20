Luminus Management LLC Invests $7.39 Million in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,385,000. SunOpta comprises about 1.4% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of STKL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.40. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.03.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $150,367.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,346.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

