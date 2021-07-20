Luminus Management LLC Takes $5.33 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 191,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000. The Chemours accounts for about 1.0% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned 0.12% of The Chemours as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in The Chemours by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of CC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,425. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.12.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.