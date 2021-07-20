HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives GBX 1,340.63 Average PT from Brokerages

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,340.63 ($17.52).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

LON HSV traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 938 ($12.26). 747,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,291. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 962.43. HomeServe has a 52-week low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.61%.

In other news, insider Tommy Breen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,032 shares of company stock worth $46,680,320.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

