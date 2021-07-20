Forest Hill Capital LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Forest Hill Capital LLC lowered its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp makes up 2.4% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 668,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,727,000 after acquiring an additional 106,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after acquiring an additional 477,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

