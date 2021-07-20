Luminus Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,536,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,266,000. Option Care Health makes up 5.2% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 406.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.03. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

