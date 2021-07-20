Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 192.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

