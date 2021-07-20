RA Capital Management L.P. Sells 85,792 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

RA Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,077,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,792 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.16% of Ardelyx worth $40,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 20.7% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 479,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 360,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 209,819 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $197.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $54,675.00. Insiders sold 13,708 shares of company stock worth $99,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.62.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

