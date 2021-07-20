Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 14,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $450,682.20. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,706 shares of company stock worth $9,299,995. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.47. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.91. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.