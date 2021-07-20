RA Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

RA Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,246,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,211 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after buying an additional 2,107,318 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 250,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 119,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIST traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

